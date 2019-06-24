



At A Glance:

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Rockland County officials extended Monday the state of emergency in place due to the measles outbreak.

Extending the state of emergency allows the county access to resources to help pay for the costs of fighting the outbreak.

“6,800 MMR vaccinations have been given in Rockland since the declaration of the original State of Emergency on March 26, 2019, bringing our total given since October 2018 to 23,758,” said County Executive Ed Day. “We are making progress against this outbreak and expect to see the number of MMR’s given climb higher now that New York has eliminated all non-medical exemptions to vaccination. Locally we will continue to do everything within our power to combat this deadly disease and bring it to a stop once and for all. We urge everyone to follow the Health Department’s advice; get vaccinated against the measles, and if you are sick with measles please stay home.”

MEASLES HEALTH EMERGENCY RESOURCES

Free MMR vaccines are available at the Rockland County Department of Health, Building A, second floor clinic area, located at 50 Sanatorium Road in Pomona. Call the RCDOH for more information at 845-364-2497 or 845-364-2520.

Earlier this month, New York lawmakers eliminated the religious exemption claim to avoid vaccinations.

The measles outbreak started in October and spread through parts of Brooklyn, particularly in the Orthodox Jewish communities. Since the start of June, there have been more than 250 confirmed cases in Rockland County.