NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Rapper Cardi B will appear in Queens criminal court to face felony charges after being indicted by a grand jury.
The 26-year-old is expected to be charged in connection with an alleged August attack on a bartender at Angels Strip Club in Flushing, Queens.
At the time police said chairs, bottles and hookah pipes were thrown during the fight.
Cardi B, whose real name is Belcalis Almanzar, was originally facing misdemeanor charges but prosecutors presented the case to a grand jury after the rapper rejected a plea deal.
The entertainer last appeared before a judge in Queens criminal court in May.
Cardi B’s lawyer claimed she didn’t harm anybody during the incident.
The conditions of her parole were continued, including an order of protection for the complainants.