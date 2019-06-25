QUEENS DAWatch 'The Democratic Primary For Queens District Attorney: A New Era' As Polls Open Today
Filed Under:Cardi B, Crime, Flushing, Local TV, New York, Queens, strip club melee


NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Rapper Cardi B will appear in Queens criminal court to face felony charges after being indicted by a grand jury.

The 26-year-old is expected to be charged in connection with an alleged August attack on a bartender at Angels Strip Club in Flushing, Queens.

At the time police said chairs, bottles and hookah pipes were thrown during the fight.

Cardi B, whose real name is Belcalis Almanzar, was originally facing misdemeanor charges but prosecutors presented the case to a grand jury after the rapper rejected a plea deal.

The entertainer last appeared before a judge in Queens criminal court in May.

Cardi B arrives at court for the first day of her trial addressing a misdemeanor assault charge at Queens Criminal Court on May 31, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by David Dee Delgado/Getty Images)

Cardi B’s lawyer claimed she didn’t harm anybody during the incident.

The conditions of her parole were continued, including an order of protection for the complainants.

