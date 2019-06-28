



— A school district has drafted a policy for granting extra credit after a teacher allegedly offered it to students if they bought $20 tickets to a charity music festival.

Ridgewood Superintendent Daniel Fishbein says extra credit would remain at the discretion of teachers and couldn’t be requested by students or parents under the policy developed by district administrators. It states extra credit should relate to the curriculum, can’t impact a student’s grade more than 1 percent and can’t require any fee or purchase of goods.

The new policy is expected to have its first reading when the board meets in July.

A parent had told school officials in May about the ticket offer.

“The teacher sent a fundraising announcement to the class and encouraged her students to buy a ticket to an upcoming event for extra credit on their grade. At the end of the announcement, it said ‘when you purchase your ticket forward me your receipt so I can give you your extra credit,’” Colette Tretola said at a Board of Education meeting.

She said her child was denied the opportunity to do extra academic work in exchange for extra credit the day before the teacher offered the extra credit for buying tickets.

“How is it too late on day to do curriculum work for points but the very next day you can buy them?” Tretola said.

At the time, one student told CBS2 she had received extra credit for bringing tissue boxes for the classroom and by answering extra questions on tests.

