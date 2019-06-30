



– In this week’s Furry Friend Finder , we introduce you to Henry and Bob.

Bernard is a 10-year-old, 16-pound poodle mix who is housebroken. Bernard was tied to a post in the Bronx and abandoned. Because he was not well cared for, his hair was matted and he needed to have all of his beautiful curls shaved off. Bernard is loving and affectionate. He loves going for walks and cuddling. He will need to have surgery this week before he goes to his new home.

Ralph is a 2-year-old, 35-pound Basenji mix from Brazil. Ralph enjoys nice long walks, training and playing with other dogs. Ralph is a real sweetheart. He is quiet and shy when he first meets someone or another dog, but once Ralph knows you, he is very loving and loyal.

We also have a Furry Friend Finder update: Bob from Brazil has found his new home. Bob will now be living on Staten Island with Phyllis and Luis and their dachshund-chihuahua mix, Bernie. It turns out that Bernie has allergies to grass and trees, just like Bob. Phyllis and Luis have a special backyard for them to play in.

You can keep track of the animals that are still looking for homes and see which ones have been adopted by a loving family at humanesocietyny.org. The Humane Society of New York is located at 306 E. 59th St. near Second Avenue in Manhattan.