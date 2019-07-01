Comments
TRENTON, N.J. (CBSNewYork/AP) – New Jersey’s minimum wage goes up 13 percent to $10 an hour today.
This is part of the state’s five-year plan to phase in a $15 hourly minimum wage.
Gov. Phil Murphy signed legislation ratcheting up the state’s $8.85 minimum wage earlier this year.
The minimum wage for tipped workers climbs 50 cents to $2.63 today.
For seasonal and small business employees there is no change in the rate, which stays at $8.85 until it climbs to $10.30 on Jan. 1.
The minimum wage for most employees will climb to $11 an hour by Jan. 1 before reaching $15 by January 1, 2024.
