



A wake is planned today for 9/11 first responder and victim rights advocate Lou Alvarez

The retired NYPD detective spent months digging through rubble during the rescue and recovery efforts at Ground Zero.

Earlier this month, he testified before Congress about the need to extend federal funding for the 9/11 Victims Compensation Fund.

“I will not stand by and watch as my friends with cancer from 9/11, like me, are valued less than anyone else,” he said.

Alvarez died Saturday following a three-year battle with colon cancer.

CBS2’s Maurice DuBois spoke with him about a week ago in his hospice room.

“Going forward, when people say the name Lou Alvarez, what do you want them to think of?” DuBois asked.

“I want guys to know that – god forbid they get sick, the money is there, the help they need is there,” Alvarez replied. “And I had a small part in helping get that accomplished.”

On Monday, Mayor Bill de Blasio announced he would posthumously award Alvarez the “Key to the City.”

A wake will be held today from 1 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 9 p.m. at Towers Funeral Home in Oceanside. His funeral is planned for 10 a.m. Wednesday at Immaculate Conception Church in Astoria.