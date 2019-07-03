Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Police hope newly released surveillance video will help track down a man accused of attempted sexual assault in Stuyvesant Town.
The attack happened around 5:10 a.m. Saturday near Stuyvesant Oval.
Police said the suspect grabbed a 20-year-old woman by the neck, causing her to lose consciousness.
He then tried to rape her, but a Good Samaritan intervened and called 911, police said.
The victim was treated for scrapes to her forehead, neck and elbows.
Anyone with any information about the suspect is asked to call NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or 1-888-57-PISTA (74782) for Spanish. You can also submit a tip via the Crime Stoppers website, by Tweeting @NYPDTips or by texting a tip to 274637 (CRIMES) and then entering TIP577.