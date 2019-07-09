NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – As preparations begin Tuesday for a recount, the lawyers for the two candidates are expected to be in court which could ultimately determine if votes that were thrown out in the Democratic primary for a new Queens district attorney.
The narrow results grew even tighter after a tally of paper ballots reversed the initial results, and the margin is so close it’s forcing an automatic recount.
Unofficial results had public defender Tiffany Caban in the lead by 1,100 over Melinda Katz, which resulted in Caban declaring victory.
Counting additional ballots reversed that result, with Katz now holding a 16-vote lead. That thin a margin forces an automatic recount.
Election officials will begin the process to manually recount all the votes in the race, a process which is expected to take a week.
Representatives for both Katz and Caban will appear in court Tuesday for a hearing over whether to some ballots that were ruled ineligible should be counted.
The Queens democratic chair also plans to hold a news conference to say respect the results, regardless of the outcome.