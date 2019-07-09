CBSN New YorkWatch Now
BASKING RIDGE, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — Freshly crowned Women’s World Cup champion Tobin Heath is a hometown hero in the New Jersey community where she grew up.

LYON, FRANCE – JULY 07: Tobin Heath of the USA celebrates victory at full-time after winning the 2019 FIFA Women’s World Cup France Final match between The United States of America and The Netherlands at Stade de Lyon on July 07, 2019 in Lyon, France. (Photo by Maja Hitij/Getty Images)

A girls’ soccer camp was taking place Tuesday at Tobin Heath Field in Basking Ridge, where a sign calls her a “hometown inspiration.”

The participants say the World Cup championship added even more excitement to this week’s training.

“One of my favorite players is Tobin Heath, and I thought it was a really good game, and it was exciting to see them play and play as a team and be able to win the World Cup for a second time in a row,” 14-year-old Katie Keefe said.

“She has so good foot skills that she just gets by people so easily,” 8-year-old Elle Lyver said.

Eight-year-old Lily Schweighertt says they work on those same skills at their camp.

“We do a lot of passing and we jog a lot,” she said.

