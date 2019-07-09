



BASKING RIDGE, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — Freshly crowned Women’s World Cup champion Tobin Heath is a hometown hero in the New Jersey community where she grew up.

A girls’ soccer camp was taking place Tuesday at Tobin Heath Field in Basking Ridge, where a sign calls her a “hometown inspiration.”

The participants say the World Cup championship added even more excitement to this week’s training.

“One of my favorite players is Tobin Heath, and I thought it was a really good game, and it was exciting to see them play and play as a team and be able to win the World Cup for a second time in a row,” 14-year-old Katie Keefe said.

“She has so good foot skills that she just gets by people so easily,” 8-year-old Elle Lyver said.

Eight-year-old Lily Schweighertt says they work on those same skills at their camp.

“We do a lot of passing and we jog a lot,” she said.