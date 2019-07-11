Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – A Bronx teenager accused of stabbing a classmate to death and wounding another is expected to testify today.
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – A Bronx teenager accused of stabbing a classmate to death and wounding another is expected to testify today.
Prosecutors say Abel Cedeno fatally stabbed Matthew McCree and critically injured Ariane Laboy in September 2017 at the Urban Assembly School for Wildlife Conservation.
Cedeno’s attorneys say he was acting in self-defense after being bullied because of his sexuality.
He pleaded not guilty to manslaughter, assault and criminal possession of a weapon charges.
If convicted, he faces up to 50 years in prison.