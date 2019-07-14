



– In this week’s Furry Friend Finder , we introduce you to Prince Charming and Handsome Harold.

Prince Charming is a 5-month-old, 19-pound Cocker Spaniel. Prince Charming is a sweet puppy who loves to play fetch, is already walking very well on his leash and starting to learn the rules of housebreaking. He needs a home with the time to play with him and to train him to be a first-class pup.

Handsome Harold is a 4-year-old, 24-pound Jack Russell mix. Harold originally came to New York City from a kill shelter in Texas. True to his breed, Harold is loyal, super smart and alert. Harold loves long walks and lots of interesting things to do.

We also have a Furry Friend Finder update: Eight-year-old Lance, who is now named Harry, went home with Miriam to Monsey, New York. Harry loves rolling in the grass and going on errands. Miriam says she loves Harry so much and that she is working with a trainer on the housebreaking.

You can keep track of the animals that are still looking for homes and see which ones have been adopted by a loving family at humanesocietyny.org. The Humane Society of New York is located at 306 E. 59th St. near Second Avenue in Manhattan.