NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – New York lawmakers held a news conference at Ground Zero on Monday to celebrate the House passage of a bill that would extend the 9/11 Victim Compensation Fund.
Sen. Chuck Schumer, Rep. Carolyn Maloney and Rep. Jerry Nadler were on hand, along with 9/11 first responders and survivors.
“When we get a bill passed, people are still going to die – cops, firefighters, construction workers, Red Cross volunteers. But we can offer their families comfort and relief,” said 9/11 first responder and victim advocate John Feal.
The House passed the bill – named in honor of first responders James Zadroga, Ray Pfeifer and Luis Alvarez – 402-12 last week.
Supporters are now calling on Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell to bring it up for a vote and pass it before the August recess.