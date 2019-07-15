Comments
NEWARK, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — A new survey from Wallethub says Newark, New Jersey, is home to some very stressed out Americans.
The personal finance website ranked the most and least stressed cities in country, comparing 180 cities based on work stress, financial stress, family stress, and health and safety stress.
According to their rankings, Newark is the third most stressed city. Detroit came in first, and Cleveland came in second.
New York, meanwhile, is the 53rd most stressed city.
The survey says Fremont, California, is the least stressed city in the country.
To check out WalletHub’s full list and learn more about their survey, click here.