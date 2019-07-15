



— Two teenagers have been arrested in connection to a weekend shooting that injured a 76-year-old bystander.

The shooting happened Friday night on Guy R. Brewer Boulevard in Queens.

According to police, someone pulled out a gun and fired one round at a group of people before running away.

The bullet went through a car window and grazed the back of a 76-year-old woman’s neck. She was taken to a local hospital in stable condition.

A 16-year-old boy was arrested Saturday and charged with assault and criminal possession of a weapon.

Police said Monday that a 14-year-old boy was arrested and charged with attempted murder, assault and criminal possession of a weapon.

The names of the two teenagers have not been released.

Police say if the bullet had struck the victim at even a slightly different angle, it could have killed her.