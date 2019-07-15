



A Bronx teenager charged with stabbing one classmate to death and wounding another is expected to learn his verdict today.

Prosecutors say 19-year-old Abel Cedeno killed 15-year-old Matthew McCree and injured 16-year-old Ariane Laboy at the Urban Assembly School for Wildlife Conservation back in September 2017. Laboy ended up in a coma.

Cedeno says he was acting in self-defense after being bullied because he’s gay.

Last week, he took the stand to testify, saying the bullying turned physical on the day of the attack.

“I began getting hit in the back of the head with broken pencils, pen caps and bunched up paper,” Cedeno said. “Matthew punched me on the cheek two or three times.”

He admitted he pulled a knife from his pocket, but said it “was only meant to scare people away.” When asked if he remembered stabbing McCree and Laboy, he said “not specifically the times when the blade went inside them.”

Outside the courtroom, McCree’s mother said she didn’t believe Cedeno’s story.

“What I didn’t understand is he don’t remember at no point in time when he used the knife, but however, he remember when he was being hit. He remembered everything when it came to his side, but when it was his turn, he can’t remember anything,” said Louna Dennis.

Now, it’s up to a judge, who is expected to announce the verdict this afternoon. The maximum sentence for a manslaughter charge is 25 years.