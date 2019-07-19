NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – The NYPD hopes newly released surveillance video will help track down two people wanted for questioning in a deadly attack earlier this month in Brooklyn.
Dimitry Goldfarb, 52, died after apparently being punched in the head and falling to the ground.
Police were called around 5:45 p.m. on July 9 to Riegelman Boardwalk East and Brighton 6th Street in Brighton Beach.
Officers found Goldfarb lying on the ground with head trauma. He was taken to the hospital, where he died of his injuries.
It’s unclear exactly what led up to the fatal blow, but investigators said Goldfarb did not know his attacker.
Police are searching for a shirtless man seen walking with a woman wearing a bright red top. He’s believed to be in his 30s, approximately 6 feet tall, 220 pounds with long brown hair.
Anyone with information about the attack is asked to call NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or 1-888-57-PISTA (74782) for Spanish. You can also submit a tip via the Crime Stoppers website, by Tweeting @NYPDTips or by texting a tip to 274637 (CRIMES) and then entering TIP577.