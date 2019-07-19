Neon Renaissance: Learn To Make Your Own Glowing Art At Brooklyn GlassFor $250 dollars, beginners can sign up to take a neon bending class and walk away with abstract glowing squiggles made by their own hands.

This Weekend's Fashion & Beauty Events In NYCFrom a tattoo expo to a street festival, there's plenty to do when it comes to opportunities to up your fashion and beauty game.

Restaurant Week 2019 Announced, Includes 400 Dining Spots Across NYCThe annual promotion of dining across New York City will take place from July 22 through Aug. 16, 2016 in all five boroughs.

New York In Love With The Moon For Apollo 11's 50th AnniversaryFrom the long walk to the Saturn 5 rocket to stepping on the moon, the Apollo 11 mission captivated Americans and curated hope.

Furry Friend Finder: Prince Charming & Handsome Harold Searching For Their Forever HomesPrince Charming is a 5-month-old, 19-pound Cocker Spaniel, and Handsome Harold is a 4-year-old, 24-pound Jack Russell mix.

Time Out New York's Things To Do This WeekendWe're in for a beautiful, sunny weekend, so what better way to spend it than by being out and about at fun events happening in and around the city. Time Out New York's Will Gleason stopped by to discuss it.