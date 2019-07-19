



A heat emergency takes effect today in New York City ahead of an extremely hot and humid weekend.

Authorities urge everyone to stay cool and safe as record-breaking temperatures grip the area.

Web Extra: CBS2’s Summer Heat Survival Guide

Mayor Bill de Blasio declared a heat emergency from 9 a.m. Friday to 11:59 p.m. Sunday. As part of the executive order, all office buildings 100 feet and taller must set their thermostats to 78 degrees.

“We are about to enter a heat emergency, and must do all we can to keep New Yorkers safe,” the mayor said in a statement Thursday night. “The City government is limiting its energy use to reduce strain on the electrical grid, and now private office buildings will also have to do their part.”

I’ve declared a local emergency due to the extreme heat, directing owners and operators of large office buildings to set building thermostats to 78 degrees to conserve energy from Friday morning to Sunday evening. City government buildings are already making the adjustment. https://t.co/2sF0tJUnJt — Mayor Bill de Blasio (@NYCMayor) July 19, 2019

For the first time ever, the New York City Triathlon has been cancelled. Organizers say there will be no race Sunday “due to the oppressive heat and humidity forecast.” Participants can still pick up their shirts and medals, though.

The idea of running outside was also a no-go for Mike Brydges, who was supposed to take part in a marathon qualifier race around Central Park on Saturday.

“I could only imagine the number of people that’ve had heat stroke from this,” he told CBS2. “Part of me was hoping that it would’ve been cancelled, but I wasn’t sure that they would actually do it. So now, I’m kind of relieved.”

IMPORTANT RACE UPDATE: It is with great disappointment that we announce the cancellation of the 2019 Verizon New York City Triathlon. Full details and implications here: https://t.co/Lzs76QM7x2 pic.twitter.com/EPxakAQw7H — NYC Triathlon (@NYCTRIATHLON) July 18, 2019

The forecast has many people changing their plans.

“I was going to go to Rye Playland, but it is way too hot,” Saba Gerald, of New Rochelle, said. “We cannot do that.”

But for other big events, the show must go on.

Organizers of Pinknic, a giant annual picnic on Randall’s Island, say they’ve added a brand new water feature for attendees to cool off.

There will be misting fans and free water for festival goers at OZY Fest, an eclectic festival featuring singers, politicians and comedians hosted by Alex Rodriguez in Central Park.

If you’re heading to Yankee Stadium, look for hydration stations.

This weekend is going to be hot! We're committed to making sure everyone is safe and comfortable. Please plan accordingly. pic.twitter.com/Rkd19hZcRD — OZY Fest (@OZYfest) July 17, 2019

Besides drinking water, doctors say the best thing you can do is take breaks so you don’t dehydrate.

“In this kind of heat, it can happen really quickly – within an our or two – especially if you’re dancing or playing extreme sports,” said Dr. Dyan Hes, medical director of Gramercy Pediatrics.

Temperatures are expected to feel like triple digits.

“I’m actually frightened to even face that,” Yonette Grogan, of Chelsea, said.

Pool hours are extended to 8:00 p.m. at all of our Olympic and intermediate-sized outdoor pools on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday due to extreme heat. To find a FREE outdoor pool near you and to read our pool guidelines, visit https://t.co/NXTE1bn5JM. pic.twitter.com/tAnqegzdw4 — NYC Parks (@NYCParks) July 17, 2019

The city’s pools and beaches will have extended hours, with pools open from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. and 4 p.m. to 8 p.m., and beaches open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

On Long Island, most state park beaches are extending their hours until 8 p.m., and Hempstead town beaches will stay open an extra hour until 7 p.m. through Sunday.

Jones Beach State Park is set to go forward with scheduled soccer and volleyball tournaments but because of the heat, frequent time-outs and water breaks will be required and enforced.

For safety tips, warning signs and more resources, like the locations of the city’s cooling centers, see our survival guide.