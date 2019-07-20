Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police have arrested a man accused of punching a waitress and knocking out her teeth.
Forty-year-old Fausto Lopez was arrested Wednesday in connection to the July 5 incident.
Lopez allegedly got into an argument with a 23-year-old waitress at the Oven Grill Chill in Astoria after he was told the restaurant was closed.
Police say the argument escalated and Lopez punched the woman in the face, knocking out two of her teeth.
Lopez is facing assault charges.