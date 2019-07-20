Marcum Workplace Challenge Expected To Hit $1 Million Mark At 14th Annual FundraiserCompanies, workers and runners will descend on Jones Beach State Park for the Marcum Workplace Challenge on July 30.

CURLFEST Celebrates Natural Hair Movement & Black BeautyThe event is a celebration of kinks, curls, coils and everything representing black beauty.

Satisfy Your Sandwich Cravings With These 4 New York City NewcomersLooking for the best new sandwich shops in New York City? These spots will satisfy all your cravings.

Neon Renaissance: Learn To Make Your Own Glowing Art At Brooklyn GlassFor $250 dollars, beginners can sign up to take a neon bending class and walk away with abstract glowing squiggles made by their own hands.

This Weekend's Fashion & Beauty Events In NYCFrom a tattoo expo to a street festival, there's plenty to do when it comes to opportunities to up your fashion and beauty game.

Restaurant Week 2019 Announced, Includes 400 Dining Spots Across NYCThe annual promotion of dining across New York City will take place from July 22 through Aug. 16, 2016 in all five boroughs.