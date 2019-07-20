



NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — As the heat index continues to soar, some people are headed to the beach to try to cool off.

People are just trying to soak in the scorching summer weekend while they still can, CBS2’s Marc Liverman reports.

“It’s gonna feel really intense,” one beach-goer said.

“It is hot. It is hot. This makeup ain’t staying on,” one woman said.

“I think the heat we can deal with. The humidity is melting us,” another beach-goer said.

The weekend heat is expected to be so dangerous that OZY Fest in Central Park, the second half of the Pinknic Festival on Randalls Island and the Coney Island Music Festival are called off. Sunday’s New York City Triathlon has also been canceled for the first time ever.

“We have not seen temperatures like this in at least seven years,” Mayor Bill de Blasio said.

It’s so bad, the city is mandating all office and municipal buildings that are 100 feet tall or taller keep thermostats at 78 degrees through Sunday to conserve energy.

“We’ve rented equipment to include several portable air conditioning units to help support cooling as needed,” Deanne Criswell, emergency management commissioner, said.

City officials are urging everyone to take advantage of pools and beaches all weekend with extended hours. They’ve also opened 500 cooling centers.

On top of staying hydrated, city officials are urging everyone to take as many breaks as possible out of the sun.

Check on friends and loved ones to make sure they’re OK, too.