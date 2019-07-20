



NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The water and sports drinks that would have gone to New York City Triathlon participants are not going to waste.

Life Time, which has been producing the NYC Triathlon for the past seven years, said Saturday that they were donating more than 12 tons, or 1,900 gallons, of water and Gatorade Endurance to be distributed to New Yorkers in need during the heat wave.

“While we are heartbroken to have cancelled the NYC Triathlon, the decision was made to prioritize the safety of participants, volunteers and spectators. This turn of events has provided us with the opportunity to, instead, provide much needed support to the community. I thank the City of New York for their partnership on this initiative,” Scott “Hootie” Hutmacher, Life Time brand manager, said in a release.

This is the first time the triathlon has ever been cancelled.

Web Extra: Officials Update On Triathlon Cancelled Due To Heat



Event organizers say the decision did not come lightly and they considered modifying the course, but ultimately decided to cancel the race.

“The decision to cancel this race came to, came to the realization that 99% of our athletes would be out there on course, and there’s no way we can guarantee them an amazing, top-end, safe and fun event experience,” Hutmacher said Friday.

Participants can still pick up their shirts and medals.

The NYC Triathlon will return on July 19, 2020.