



flash flood warning is in effect this morning after powerful storms pummeled the area overnight.

Nearly 250,000 customers are waking up without power across New Jersey.

Outage Center, as of 5 a.m.:

After days of extreme heat, large chunks of hail suddenly rained down Monday – everywhere from Oakland, to Franklin Lakes to Seaside Heights.

Heavy wind could be heard and felt at the beach, which sat under an ominous storm cloud.

In Woodbridge, cars were left stranded in flooded streets.

“I’ve been here since ’96, so we’re kind of used to it, but the problem is some of the newer people that have moved in are really having trouble,” Woodbridge resident George Weber told CBS2. “There’s so much pressure that it’s pushing back up into the sewers. It’s popping the caps up, and their basements are flooding.”

Our administration is tracking the outages across New Jersey that have resulted in over 300,000 blackouts caused by this evening’s line of powerful storms. @NJBPU is working closely with utilities and requesting mutual assistance in the assessment and restoration effort. — Governor Phil Murphy (@GovMurphy) July 23, 2019

In Howell Township, neighbors were left with structural damage. The high school dugout’s fence and cinder blocks were knocked over.

The storm resulted in uprooted trees, like one that fell onto a house. On Locust Avenue, several 70-year-old locust trees had branches and limbs shorn off.

“It was pretty crazy, it was really wild. You can see all these trees are destroyed,” Howell resident Steven Donaghue said. “My wife, she checked with the radar, and apparently it came right through the area. I don’t know if it was a twister or microburst or what have you, but it was pretty cool.”

The flash flood warning will be in effect until 7 a.m., but the rain and residual flooding could be an issue all day.

