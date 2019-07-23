



Thousands of Con Edison customers are waking up without power this morning in Brooklyn and Queens.

For some, they spent their second night in the dark.

Many lost power during Sunday’s heat wave. Others had theirs knocked out by Monday’s storms.

Outage Center, as of 7 a.m.:

The storms caused a downpour on the tracks at the Jay Street subway station, and even the platform was flooded out at Prospect Park. Cellphone video from Carroll Street and Fourth Avenue in Park Slope showed car tires submerged in water.

Con Ed trucks have become an all-too-familiar sight in East Flatbush, where utility crews responded to a manhole fire early this morning on East 92rd Street.

“I was inside sleeping and I smelled smoke, called 911,” resident Donet Austin told CBS2.

We have restored more than 99% of the 33K customers affected by yesterday's outage in southeast BK neighborhoods. Now we're working to restore about 11K outages from tonight's thunderstorms. More details shortly pic.twitter.com/vWCYZXdBJY — Con Edison (@ConEdison) July 23, 2019

The severe weather created 11,000 new outages for Con Ed, making things worse for residents and putting further pressure on the utility.

“It’s very uncomfortable in the house,” resident Chayim Zylbernagel said.

At La Torre Deli on Flatbush Avenue, the damage was already done. Bags of meat and ice cream had to be thrown out, and the shelves were bare after the prolonged outages cause the food to spoil.

“Everything is garbage,” owner Gonzalo Ramos said.

MORE: CBS2 Grills Con Edison Over This Past Weekend’s Crippling Power Outages

It was a similar scene next door at Aliotta Pastry Shop. With each tray of cookies and cakes they threw out, money was going in the garbage, too.

“One, two, three shelves already. The gelato is gone,” said one worker. “Businesses, workers, all of this going to waste.”

Con Ed said for some residents in Brooklyn and Queens, the power won’t be restored until late this evening.

A flash flood watch is in effect this morning as the rain continues to come down. Click here to check the latest forecast.