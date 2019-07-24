



– Police in Connecticut said Tuesday they will not rest until they find missing mother Jennifer Dulos , who disappeared two months ago today.

The 50-year-old mother of five was last seen after she dropped off her children at school in New Canaan.

Investigators say they have received more than 1,200 tips and dozens of surveillance videos.

Police have charged Dulos’s estranged husband and his girlfriend with evidence tampering and hindering the prosecution.

Authorities say Fotis Dulos and Michelle Troconis dumped items that contained Jennifer’s blood at locations in Hartford.

Anyone with information about the case is urged to contact authorities. In addition to the tip line, (203) 594-3544, tips and information can be sent to FindJenniferDulos@newcanaanct.gov and submitted anonymously at www.FindJenniferDulos.com

Full Statement from Carrie Luft, on Behalf of the Family and Friends of Jennifer Farber Dulos:

Today marks two months since Jennifer, beloved mother, daughter, sister, cousin, and friend, disappeared. We miss her beyond words. Please know that the five children are doing well, surrounded by love and support.

The flow of support from the New Canaan and Farmington/Avon communities, individuals as well as organizations, has helped keep us going during this ordeal. We are very grateful to all of you. And we express our deepest thanks to the New Canaan and Connecticut State police for their tireless efforts on the case.

As July nears an end, we’re reminded of Jennifer’s love for the Fire Island beach she visited as a girl. Last summer she was so happy to be able to share her favorite childhood spotwith her own children.

We continue to urge anyone who has information about Jennifer’s disappearance from New Canaan on May 24, her whereabouts, or anything in between, to please email FindJenniferDulos@newcanaanct.gov or call the New Canaan Police Tip Line at (203) 594-3544. Thank you.