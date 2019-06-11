



— The husband of missing mother Jennifer Dulos pleaded not guilty Tuesday and asked for an immediate trial.

Attorney Norm Pattis is trying to post bond so his client, Fotis Dulos, can walk free. Pattis, who has handled numerous high-profile cases, including the so-called “Manhattan Madam” Anna Gristina in 2012, said he’s so confident his client is not guilty of any crime, he’ll be ready for trial next month.

Meanwhile, the prosecutor disclosed important new evidence, CBS2’s Tony Aiello reported.

“My client is entitled to the presumption of innocence and we want to cash that commitment that our republic affords people in today,” Pattis said. “And we want him with us to prepare a defense.”

Web Extra: Watch Fotis Dulos’ court appearance:

Pattis wasted no time in mounting a vigorous defense of his client, claiming the estranged husband of the missing mother of five has an alibi for almost the entire day she disappeared. Pattis blasted the press and the prosecution for “convicting” Fotis Dulos of homicide, when he has only been charged with disposing of evidence.

“Mr. Dulos has been tried and convicted in the court of public opinion for a crime he has not yet been charged with and, candidly, I have doubts can be brought and can withstand the probable cause inquiry,” Pattis said.

However, prosecutor Richard Colangelo fired right back, disclosing new evidence. He said investigators found Fotis Dulos’ DNA in a mix of Jennifer’s blood in her New Canaan home.

“The lab was able to confirm that the defendant’s DNA was found in a mixture on the faucet inside of Jennifer’s kitchen in the house where she went missing,” Colangelo said.

BREAKING Prosecutor says Fotis Dulos’s DNA found in a “mix of blood” recovered from faucet in missing woman’s kitchen #JenniferDulos — Tony Aiello (@AielloTV) June 11, 2019

In the end, the judge refused to raise or lower the bond, keeping it at $500,000.

Earlier, Michelle Troconis, Fotis Dulos’ girlfriend, also pleaded not guilty to tampering with evidence. The two are accused of dumping items stained with the blood of his estranged wife Jennifer, who disappeared 18 days ago. Troconis is already out on bond.

Troconis is cooperating with prosecutors. Aiello has learned she told them she has no idea where the missing mother could be.

After more than a week in custody, Fotis Dulos may finally walk free Tuesday afternoon, with his attorney saying his client will use the proceeds from a 401K retirement account to try to post bond.

If and when Fotis Dulos does get out, the judge has already ordered him to wear a GPS tracker, surrender his passport, and not travel outside the state.

New Canaan police have created a website FindJenniferDulos.com, asking the public for tips.