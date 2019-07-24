



— There is misery on the subway, from falling debris to flooded subway stations every time it rains.

Should commuters really have to deal with this?

People have been sounding off on Twitter.

“MTA, you have to do better.”

“Bring a canoe because the subway stations keep flooding!”

“Stop using fare increases to pay yourselves bonuses. Fix our public transportation instead!”

CBS2’s Dave Carlin took your concerns right to the head of the Metropolitan Transportation Authority, demanding answers.

When MTA infrastructure fails this spectacularly you get videos quickly shared, then shock and fear.

On Monday, rain invaded a station hallway, and the only dry way out was an obstacle course, or plastic wrapping feet and praying it works.

Water rising fast wasn’t the only problem. Elsewhere, metal was raining down. Also Monday, a drip pan meant to collect water at Dekalb Station fell on a rider.

And a heavy metal was supposed to stay stuck up high on Inwood’s 207th Street Station, but it came down and hit someone’s car.

Carlin demanded answers from NYC Transit Authority President Andy Byford.

When told of all the incidents at the various MTA locations, Byford said, “Any incident and any associated viral video is upsetting to people. It’s upsetting to me,” Byford said.

Some riders said MTA leaders being upset is so far getting them nowhere, adding they are angry to be paying for a scary mess they don’t deserve.

“It lets you down,” said Vince Maltese of Wantagh.

Riders told Carlin for the system to be inconvenient or frustrating is bad enough, but if conditions are dangerous or potentially deadly, they want immediate changes.

“It needs to be safer,” Melvin Marti said.

When told of what New Yorkers are saying about what they see here as opposed to other parts of the world, Byford said, ” I’ve worked across the globe and I can assure you that incidents happen. This is why we the huge investment that the governor and Legislature have now secured.”

MTA leaders also said they are happy to announce progress in dealing with the subway viral video leader for the month, if not the year, from July 17. A construction wall fails at Long Island City’s Court Square-23rd Street Station, whisking a man off his feet.

The incident was blamed on developers who removed a pump. They are officially under investigation, New York Attorney General Letitia James said.

At least that gives the MTA one case where it’s saying “not our bad.”