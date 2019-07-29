Comments
NEWARK, N.J. (CBSNewYork) – Another passenger was caught with a fake grenade at Newark Liberty International Airport.
TSA officials want to remind travelers even replicas are not allowed on planes.
The right way to pack a grenade is not to pack it at all. Passenger at @EWRairport had this in his checked bag on Saturday. @TSA contacted police, who removed man from plane for questioning. Explosives experts determined that it was a realistic replica, also not allowed on planes pic.twitter.com/LCtUtnnzFq
“The right way to pack a grenade is not to pack it at all,” a TSA public affairs spokesperson tweeted Monday.
Agents found the fake grenade Saturday inside a man’s checked back. He was removed from his flight and questioned.