NEWARK, N.J. (CBSNewYork) – Another passenger was caught with a fake grenade at Newark Liberty International Airport.

TSA officials want to remind travelers even replicas are not allowed on planes.

“The right way to pack a grenade is not to pack it at all,” a TSA public affairs spokesperson tweeted Monday.

Agents found the fake grenade Saturday inside a man’s checked back. He was removed from his flight and questioned.

