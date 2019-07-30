RIVERHEAD, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — Suffolk County police say they’ve unraveled a murder-for-hire plot.

The woman they arrested is accused of plotting to have her ex-husband’s child and mother killed, CBSN New York’s Tara Jakeway reported.

Elsy Rodriguez-Garcia, 23, appeared before a judge at Suffolk County Court on Tuesday. Prosecutors are accusing her of being the mastermind behind the scheme. She’s facing two counts of attempted murder and two counts of conspiracy.

The prosecution alleges Rodriguez-Garcia was soliciting an assassin to kill her ex-husband’s 5-year-old daughter and 57-year-old mother. They said she went as far as to send pictures of the little girl to the would-be assassin.

The defense argued Rodriguez-Garcia is a U.S. citizen, a graduate of Walt Whitman High School, and has two kids of her own, ages 2 and 5. She even works at a pediatrician’s office, something the judge said he could not believe considering the circumstances she was in Tuesday.

Some of her family members were in the courtroom, but would not speak. Outside, Suffolk County officials elaborated on what they said happened.

“Earlier this month, Rodriguez-Garcia allegedly contacted a co-conspirator via WhatsApp and asked him to hire a hitman to murder the two targets,” District Attorney Timothy Sini said. “The defendant told the co-conspirator she wanted to have them disappear, so that her ex-husband could spend more time with her and their child.”

Rodriguez-Garcia is being held on $750,000 cash or bond. She’s due back in court on Sept. 4.

