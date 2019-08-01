



– A series of suspicious fires that broke out in New Jersey last week have led to an arrest.

Police have arrested and charged 30-year-old Marcus Wise of Roselle with various counts of arson and criminal mischief.

At least eight fires broke out in a matter of four hours early last Friday in Linden, N.J. No one was injured.

The series of suspicious fires had investigators, canines, even neighbors sniffing for clues Friday. Everyone was wondering how eight fires could have started within three hours of one another.

A home, an office building, a middle school’s dumpster, and brush in a wooded area were among the targets.

The first of the fires started at 10 p.m. Thursday when a doctor’s office went up in flames on Wood Avenue. Half an hour later, an empty home undergoing renovation on Seymour Avenue also started burning.

A fire in Roselle at around the same time was also under investigation.

Anyone with information about the fires is asked to call (908) 474-8537.

