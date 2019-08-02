CBSN New YorkWatch Now
Filed Under:Christ Hospital, Jersey City, John Doe, Local TV, New Jersey


JERSEY CITY, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — The staff at a New Jersey hospital is trying to identify a patient who has been receiving care there since July.

The staff at Christ Hospital in Jersey City, New Jersey, is trying to a family member or caregiver for a patient who arrived at the hospital on July 24, 2019. (Credit: Jennifer Habeeb)

Jersey City Police found the male on July 24 along Kennedy Boulevard near St. Pauls Avenue in the area of Journal Square.

He was taken to Christ Hospital for treatment.

The hospital staff is trying to find a family member or caregiver for the patient.

The patient is described as a black male. He is 5 feet 5 inches tall and weighs 110 pounds.

When police found him, he was wearing black sweatpants, a black hoodie, a white t-shirt and white Adidas sneakers with black stripes.

Anyone who recognizes him or has information is asked to call Jennifer Habeeb at Christ Hospital at (551) 200-8628.

