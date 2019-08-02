Comments
JERSEY CITY, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — The staff at a New Jersey hospital is trying to identify a patient who has been receiving care there since July.
JERSEY CITY, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — The staff at a New Jersey hospital is trying to identify a patient who has been receiving care there since July.
Jersey City Police found the male on July 24 along Kennedy Boulevard near St. Pauls Avenue in the area of Journal Square.
He was taken to Christ Hospital for treatment.
The hospital staff is trying to find a family member or caregiver for the patient.
The patient is described as a black male. He is 5 feet 5 inches tall and weighs 110 pounds.
When police found him, he was wearing black sweatpants, a black hoodie, a white t-shirt and white Adidas sneakers with black stripes.
Anyone who recognizes him or has information is asked to call Jennifer Habeeb at Christ Hospital at (551) 200-8628.