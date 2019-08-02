Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Crews are continuing their search for a missing swimmer in the waters beneath the Throgs Neck Bridge in the Bronx.
Police say around 7 p.m. Thursday, a 46-year-old man and a 40-year-old woman took a row boat into the East River.
The woman said her companion got out of the boat to go for a swim, but he never resurfaced after going underwater.
She rowed back to shore and called police.
NYPD divers looked for the man for three hours Thursday night, but the search was eventually called off when it became too dark.
The search resumed Friday morning.