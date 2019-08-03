SAYREVILLE, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — A man is facing animal cruelty charges after allegedly leaving a dozen puppies in deplorable conditions at a New Jersey pet store.
The Middlesex County prosecutor’s office says 32-year-old Warren S. Smith, of Morrisville, Pennsylvania, was arrested Friday.
The investigation leading to Smith’s arrest started on July 24 when Sayreville police were sent to the Pet Supplies Plus on Main Street for a complaint about puppies barking.
At the pet store, officers found 12 French bulldog puppies, ranging in age from 12 weeks old to 3 years old.
According to the prosecutor’s office, Smith left the puppies at the store without food or water. The puppies were also suffering from multiple health and hygiene issues.
Smith has been charged with 12 counts of animal cruelty in the fourth degree for failing to provide the animals with food, water and veterinary care.
The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call the Sayreville Police Department at (732) 727-4444 or the Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office at (732) 745-5948.