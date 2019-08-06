



That includes some high-profile New York politicians.

Two of the most powerful politicians in the region – on opposite sides of the aisle – stood in front of a Long Island Walmart to plead for bipartisan gun safety legislation.

“I would say it’s like Nixon going to China. If President Trump would just come out and say that he believes a background check should be held, bring this to a vote on the Senate floor. And if there’s any specific objections people have to certain parts of it, get it out, but let’s get this done,” said Rep. Peter King (R).

Citing support from the public for universal gun background check legislation, Sen. Charles Schumer (D) and King urged immediate change on Capitol Hill.

In a bipartisan vote 150 days ago, the House of Representatives passed a King-led bill to enact universal gun background checks on all sales. The bill stalled in the Senate.

“This piece of paper represents more than just about anything else that could be done to stop the violence such as occurred in Dayton and El Paso. It had bipartisan support in the House. And if Leader McConnell would simply bring this bill to the floor of the Senate now, I believe it would pass,” Schumer said.

Meanwhile, two days after a mass shooting left scores dead and injured at one of its stores in El Paso, Walmart says it’s not going to stop selling guns. It’s the largest gun seller in the nation.

CBSN New York’s Jennifer McLogan visited with Walmart in Westbury Tuesday – it is limiting the types of guns it sells. No more AR-15 rifles, no handguns and all gun buyers must be at least 21 years old.

The lawmakers say they have vast public support. More than 90 percent of Americans surveyed say they want the scourge of gun violence addressed and that it’s time for debate – and vote.