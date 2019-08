— New York Jets kicker Chandler Catanzaro has retired after a shaky start to training camp.

The team announced Catanzaro’s decision Sunday. The Jets also signed kicker Taylor Bertolet to replace Catanzaro on the roster.

The 28-year-old Catanzaro signed with New York during the offseason for a second stint with the team. He struggled with consistency during camp, and then missed two extra points in the Jets’ 31-22 preseason-opening loss to the Giants on Thursday night.

Catanzaro spent his first three NFL seasons with Arizona before joining New York in 2017. He played for Tampa Bay and Carolina last year.

Bertolet was impressive while with the Jets last summer before the team decided to go with veteran Jason Myers, who was selected to the Pro Bowl last season. Bertolet last kicked for the Salt Lake Stallions of the Alliance of American Football.

