



— The Mets are somehow back in the postseason race after winning 15 of their last 16 games, and one of the key reasons is a senior member of the coaching staff who has really been pitching in.

Phil Regan has been around a long time and has seen a lot of baseball, CBS2’s Steve Overmyer reports. He is 82 years old.

“We have an 82-year-old pitching coach who’s probably older than the ’69 Mets that were here for the reunion. It’s wonderful. You talk about Lazarus being raised from the crypt,” Mets fan Kiran O’Doherty said.

“I was gonna ask for number 82 because every article I read, it said, ‘Phil Regan, 82.’ I thought maybe that’s my number,” Regan said.

Since the Mets made him pitching coach, the starters’ ERA is the best in baseball.

“He’s seen all different kinds of pitchers, different styles. He breaks it down for you, makes it simple, so you don’t think about it too much, what adjustment you’re trying to make. He just makes it easy for you,” Mets starting pitcher Zack Wheeler said.

Regan has helped every pitcher in a different way. Some say he’s helped with mechanics, others with pitch sequences. Under Regan’s guidance, Mets pitchers have thrown more sliders than they have all season.

The resurgence of the team coincides with Regan’s promotion. In an era where analytics have taken over, Regan is proving you can still be great doing it old school.

Mets fan Matt Lalima thinks he’s a good fatherly figure for the team.

“Sits there in his chair with his little sweater over his shoulders and just tells them he’s not overdoing it. You know, there’s a place for analytics, but it’s not always needs to be involved in the game,” he said.

The Mets won again Saturday, in part because of the homers, but also because of a pitching coach who has a lot of life left.