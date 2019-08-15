



– The NYPD is dealing with another tragedy this morning after a second officer this week dies by suicide.

This latest death marks the ninth suicide within the ranks of the NYPD this year, more than double the total number of four suicides from last year, reports CBS2’s Jenna DeAngelis.

Law enforcement sources told CBS2 52-year-old officer Robert Echeverria shot himself in the head in his Laurelton home in Queens. His wife found him and called 911.

The officer was rushed to Long Island Jewish Medical Center but he couldn’t be saved.

Echeverria was with the NYPD for 25 years.

A neighbor described him as a cool, calm mannered guy who loved his two children.

This is now the second time this week, an NYPD officer has taken his own life.

Commissioner James O’Neill spoke about the rise in officer suicides earlier this week.

“Think about having to respond to shootings and homicides and people hit by trains and people hit by vehicles,” said O’Neill. “Now think about that, what that does to a police officer.”

Last month the department launched a task force to prevent officer suicides. Peer teams were also starting to go around to police precincts.

“Now is the time for all of us to come together, it’s a mental health crisis,” he said. “I think the critical step forward here is peer support and then make sure that once we steer that person to help that that help is effective and that they understand that this is not an end to their career.”

O’Neill says about 800 NYPD staff members will be retraining this month with experts on mental health, stress and suicide.

The goal is to eventually train the entire department.

Wednesday’s death comes just one day after another NYPD officer died of an apparent suicide. That officer was a 7-year veteran who had been temporarily assigned to Yankee Stadium.

Brooklyn Borough President Eric L. Adams released the following statement Wednesday evening:

“It seems like each day, we hear of another officer who has taken their own life. We are losing members of New York’s Finest to this epidemic faster than we can count, and we need to address it immediately. I know from personal experience how powerful meditation can be for those grappling with trauma and other mental health issues. When I left the NYPD after 22 years on the force, I was dealing with undiagnosed PTSD. I used meditation to bring myself into emotional equilibrium. I, along with the PBA, am calling on Mayor de Blasio and Commissioner O’Neill to implement training for officers on meditation and mindfulness practices, the same way we train them to use weapons. Police departments across the country are beginning to introduce mindfulness practices to help their members. It’s time we do the same.”

NYPD Suicides: Advocates Pushing Department To Offer Mindfulness Training For Officers

The NYPD has listed the following resources for officers in need of help.

NYPD-SPECIFIC:

Employee Assistance Unit: 646-610-6730

Chaplains Unit: 212-473-2363

POPPA (independent from the NYPD): 888-267-7267

OUTSIDE OPTIONS: