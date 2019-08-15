NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Police release new video of a suspect connected to a string of violent crimes in Queens.
The NYPD says new surveillance video shows a man allegedly stealing an e-bike along the Van Wyck Expressway last month.
He reportedly shot at, but missed, the owner when he chased after him.
That same night, police say the suspect robbed another man at gunpoint.
Authorities believe he is the same suspect responsible for a menacing attack in Ozone Park the night before.
MORE: Gunman’s Jammed Firearm Spares Target On Queens Street
Video from that night captured the man trying to shoot a woman several times, but his gun jammed and he fled the scene.
Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74682), logging onto the Crime stoppers website at www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or by texting tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enterings TIP577.