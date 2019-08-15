CBSN New YorkWatch Now
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Police release new video of a suspect connected to a string of violent crimes in Queens.

The NYPD says new surveillance video shows a man allegedly stealing an e-bike along the Van Wyck Expressway last month.

He reportedly shot at, but missed, the owner when he chased after him.

Suspect wanted to a string of violent incidents in Queens.(Credit: NYPD)

That same night, police say the suspect robbed another man at gunpoint.

Authorities believe he is the same suspect responsible for a menacing attack in Ozone Park the night before.

Video from that night captured the man trying to shoot a woman several times, but his gun jammed and he fled the scene.

A Queens woman stared down the barrel of a gun and watched her life flash before her eyes when the suspect’s pistol jammed. (credit: NYPD)

Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74682), logging onto the Crime stoppers website at www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or by texting tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enterings TIP577.

