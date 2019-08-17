



Police in New Jersey are investigating another hot car tragedy involving a young child in the Tri-state area.

Police in Lindenwold say a little girl was found dead inside her family’s hot car Friday afternoon.

The 22-month-old was in a minivan parked at a commuter rail station in the South Jersey borough.

The van was first spotted with the child inside around 2:30 p.m.

Police broke the window but could not save the girl. Authorities said family members didn’t return for another three hours.

Right now, no charges have been filed against the toddler’s family, but prosecutors are still investigating.

The girl’s death comes less than one month after twin infants were fatally left in a hot car all day by their father in the Bronx.

That father, Juan Rodriguez, told police he went to work after forgetting to drop the one-year-olds off at day care.