



— A second person has died after a plane crash in Dutchess County , and one person remains missing.

Emergency responders swarmed a quiet residential street Saturday afternoon after a plane crashed into a home, CBS2’s Christina Fan reports.

Neighbors say they were startled by a loud sound, then they saw homes go up in flames.

Authorities say a small Cessna aircraft was carrying three people when it crashed in Union Vale. The plane had originally taken off from Orange County Airport but stopped at Sky Acres to refuel.

Just after taking off, the pilot reported engine trouble.

“I was in my house and I heard boom boom,” witness Rick Plambeck said.

The plane crashed into a two-story home, causing the building to burst into flames.

One man on board the plane was killed. Two others survived the impact.

“It appears that the plane struck the south side of the residence, causing major structural damage, so the exact point of impact will be determined through the NTSB and the FAA,” Daniel Smith, with the New York State Police, said.

Three people were inside the house. Authorities say one person has died while another is still missing.

“There was a woman in the house and she jumped out of the window onto a ladder with her dog, and she told us that there was a man in the house, which was her father,” Plambeck said.

Authorities say there were also several pets inside the home when the plane crashed. A friend of the victims asked neighbors to look for three dogs believed to be missing.

“There is going to be certainly a great deal of work underway. There’s not a lot of questions that can be answered at the moment,” Dutchess County Executive Marc Molinaro said.

Sunday morning, authorities continued searching for the third person believed to be inside the home when the crash happened.

The exact cause of the crash is still under investigation.