NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Police seized a cache of 33 firearms and one fake weapon, leading to the arrest of three people after a gun bust in Brooklyn.
Police took to Twitter to show off 18 assault rifles, 12 handguns, two shotguns, a rifle and one imitation firearm seized from East Flatbush.
Superman has nothing on your @NYPD67Pct #FIO & #DomesticViolence Team. This morning they too saved countless lives, in #EastFlatBush. 3 individuals arrested, 18 assault rifles, 12 hand guns, 2 shotguns,1 rifle & 1 imitation seized #34LessGuns #67Protecting pic.twitter.com/QpRakEe1cr
— NYPD 67th Precinct (@NYPD67Pct) August 19, 2019
According to the NYPD, the bust was due to work by the NYPD’s Criminal Intelligence Section’s Field Intelligence Officer program.