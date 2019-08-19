CBSN New YorkWatch Now
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Police seized a cache of 33 firearms and one fake weapon, leading to the arrest of three people after a gun bust in Brooklyn.

Police took to Twitter to show off 18 assault rifles, 12 handguns, two shotguns, a rifle and one imitation firearm seized from East Flatbush.

According to the NYPD, the bust was due to work by the NYPD’s Criminal Intelligence Section’s Field Intelligence Officer program.

