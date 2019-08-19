



— Some relief may be on the way for New Jersey Transit commuters left in the dark about delays and cancellations.

Gov. Phil Murphy is expected to reveal a fix on Monday.

Sources told CBS2’s Meg Baker the governor will make an announcement that will hold the transit agency accountable.

It has been a tough couple of years for NJ TRANSIT commuters. They have had to deal with last-minute cancellations due to mechanical issues, engineer shortages and positive train control implementation. Commuters Baker spoke to have said it’s hard to keep track of how many times their lives have been interrupted by bad service.

Now sources said Murphy will sign an executive order mandating the agency to release certain service metrics to the public, like information on cancellations and delays on each line. This will be another way to hold NJ TRANSIT accountable.

The agency’s executive director is expected to give an overview of what riders should expect going forward. More engineers will graduate in the coming months and more will enroll in classes to help bolster the depleted ranks.

CBS2’s question is what are the consequences for the agency when things do not run on schedule? We’ll have more on the governor’s announcement on the CBS2 News at 5 p.m. and 6 p.m.