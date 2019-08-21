



An 18-year-old driver accused of causing a crash that killed a cyclist in Brooklyn is now facing a slew of charges.

Police said Umar Mirza Baig, of Rego Park, Queens, ran a red light and slammed into an SUV on August 11 in Coney Island. The SUV then struck and killed 52-year-old Jose Alzorriz.

The driver of the SUV and a pedestrian were also hurt in the crash.

Alzorriz became the 19th cyclist to be killed in the city so far this year, compared to 10 in all of 2018.

Baig was initially questioned and released without any charges.

“He was not intoxicated. He didn’t have a suspended license, so we have the video evidence of him going through the light. We’re ready to charge him, but we have to work with the DA’s office,” NYPD Chief of Department Terence Monahan said at the time. “There’s a few more steps they want us to take.”

Mayor Bill de Blasio weighed in, saying there “should be numerous charges.”

“If you kill someone through your negligence, maybe that’s not murder one, I’m not a lawyer, but I’d say it should be a serious, serious charge with many years in prison because it’s negligence. It’s not that something unavoidable happened and the driver was put in a horrible situation,” he said in an interview with NY1.

Police said Baig was arrested Wednesday and charged with manslaughter, criminally negligent homicide, vehicular assault, reckless endangerment and several other counts.

“This tragic case illustrates the dangers faced by cyclists and pedestrians when drivers choose to recklessly ignore the rules of the road. I urge all motorists to obey the speed limit, follow all traffic laws and yield the right of way to those who share our streets. If they don’t, they might take a life in an instant – and face serious criminal charges,” Brooklyn District Attorney Eric Gonzalez said in a statement. “I am committed to doing my part to promote safety and will continue to investigate cases of vehicular violence and bring criminal charges whenever they are supported by the facts and the law.”

