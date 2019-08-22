



Pizza lovers all over New York are rejoicing.

New York’s tax collectors shut down one of Brooklyn’s most iconic pizza spots two days ago, but CBS2’s Dave Carlin reports their oven is back open.

If long lines on a Midwood street corner didn’t give it away, the dough at Di Fara Pizza is rising again.

“I’m feeling pleased, my best pizza is back and I can come here any day to get a slice,” Brooklyn resident Baqir Ahmad said.

A two-day temporary shutdown had customers worried, fearing it was permanent. The state seized the landmark, saying it owed more than $167,000 in back taxes.

“I was heartbroken, absolutely heartbroken. In mean this is a staple,” another customer said.

In this case, pizza turned political after Mayor de Blasio declared it his favorite and vowed to help save it. But the governor quickly sliced into that promise, insisting the pizza payments must be made.

“The owners came to terms with the state and the business is reopened and they will be paying their taxes. So obviously we rather not see a business closed at all but if the conversation isn’t proceeding we can’t allow a business to operate without repaying taxes,” Gov. Cuomo said.

The iconic eatery has been open for 54 years. It’s family owned and, like most families do, this one is solving the financial problem together.

“My siblings are saying in May, a payment was missed and we are trying to figure out why this happened,” co-owner Domenico DeMarco said.

The family says they’ve been paying off the back taxes for years using an informal payment plan and were shocked one missed check would shut them down.

“We negotiated and worked out a new plan but the amount still has to be reassessed,” Margaret Mieles told CBS2.

“I knew we were going to come back. What was going to happen? Was the IRS going to open up and sell pizza?” DeMarco joked.

The owners say they’ve also hired a new accountant to make sure this never happens again. They will be open their normal business hours moving forward.