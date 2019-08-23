NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A teenager has been arrested for allegedly stealing a SUV with a 1-year-old child inside earlier in August.
Police say 17-year-old Quansae Herring, of Brooklyn, was arrested Thursday.
The incident happened on Aug. 5 in Crown Heights.
Just before 7 p.m., a woman pulled over at the corner of Kingston Avenue and Dean Street and went into a store to pick up food, leaving her vehicle running and her 20-month-old son in the back seat.
Herring allegedly got into the vehicle and drove away.
The woman immediately came out, realized her vehicle was missing and called 911. Multiple units responded to the scene and assisted in the search, and the New York State Police issued an amber alert.
The vehicle was found about 11 blocks away at Park Place and Ralph Avenue around 9 p.m. The child was unharmed.
Herring is facing multiple charges, grand larceny, including criminal possession of stolen property and act in a manner injurious to a child.