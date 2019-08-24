NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Thousands of Long Island residents were still without power Saturday morning, two days after severe weather moved through the area.
The wild weather toppled trees, knocked out power lines and caused major damage.
RELATED STORY: Building Partially Collapses Onto Parked Cars During Storm On Long Island
As of 10 a.m., nearly 3,000 PSEG Long Island customers were affected by the outage.
- Click here for the latest outage map from the utility.
Utility crews have been called in from Connecticut, Rhode Island and Massachusetts to help restore electricity.
Contacting Local Utility Companies
Suffering a power outage or have an issue to report to your local utility company? Here’s a list of the usual suspects from around our area to reach for help.
* ConEdison: 1-800-752-6633
* Central Hudson: 845-452-2700
* NYSEG: 1-800-572-1111
* National Grid: 1-800-930-5003 (Long Island & the Rockaways) or 1-800-642-4272 (Upstate New York)
* PSE&G New Jersey: 1-800-436-7734
* PSEG Long Island: 1-800-490-0025 or 631-755-6000
* Rochester Gas & Electric: 1-800-743-2110
* National Fuel: 1-800-365-3234