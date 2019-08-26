



Sources tell CBS2 the plan would significantly reduce the time it would take to replace those pipes. But complete relief for residents is still years away.

On Sunday, they continued what’s become a dreaded routine: picking up free bottled water.

“It’s been nerve wracking,” one woman said.

“I hope they get better,” added another.

Today the governor and major will join other elected officials to announce the latest solution to address elevated lead levels found in the city’s drinking water.

Sources familiar with the plan say Essex County will issue a $120 million bond to replace the problematic lead service pipes. It drastically speeds up the ongoing project, which was initially scheduled to take eight to 10 years.

Now, it’s expected to take a year and a half to three years.

“The source water does not have lead in it at all,” Baraka told MSNBC. “The issue is that they have lead service lines, and lead leeches from pipes and gets into the water, because our corrosion control stopped working some time ago. The EPA told us.”

Earlier this month, the Environmental Protection Agency sounded the alarm, notifying officials about the unsafe drinking water. Add to that, the agency said some of the filters distributed to 15,000 residents were ineffective.

“There is a much more aggressive and broader testing going on as we speak, into the hundreds,” said Murphy. “Were these filters faulty? We’ll have a lot more information at that point to put the long term game plan.”

While officials implement their long term plan, residents continue to feel the immediate impact.

“I’ve been spending a lot of money, basically every other week,” said one woman.

A source told CBS2 a vote will be held tomorrow to declare a health emergency in the city. Essex County freeholders will also hold an emergency meeting to officially approve the bond.