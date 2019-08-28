Comments
MORRISTOWN, N.J. (CBSNewYork) – A hearing will be held Wednesday for a Newark police lieutenant accused of killing his estranged wife.
John Formisano, 49, will appear before a Morris County judge via video conference from a psychiatric facility.
He’s accused of murdering 37-year-old Christie Formisano and wounding a man identified as “T.S.” last month outside his former home in Jefferson Township.
Formisano told investigators he blacked out after entering the house but says he recalls firing his gun.