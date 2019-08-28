CBSN New YorkWatch Now
Filed Under:Jefferson Township, John Formisano, New Jersey, Newark Police Department


MORRISTOWN, N.J. (CBSNewYork) – A hearing will be held Wednesday for a Newark police lieutenant accused of killing his estranged wife.

John Formisano is accused of killing his estranged wife, Christine Formisano, and wounding another man in a shooting on July 14, 2019. (Credit: CBS2)

John Formisano, 49, will appear before a Morris County judge via video conference from a psychiatric facility.

He’s accused of murdering 37-year-old Christie Formisano and wounding a man identified as “T.S.” last month outside his former home in Jefferson Township.

Formisano told investigators he blacked out after entering the house but says he recalls firing his gun.

Comments

Leave a Reply