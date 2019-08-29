Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – New video shows a violent assault at a subway station in the Bronx.
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – New video shows a violent assault at a subway station in the Bronx.
It happened earlier this month at the Hunts Point station.
Police say the 36-year-old victim got into an argument with the suspect over a bicycle.
The suspect is shown on video chasing the victim and slashing him with some kind of sharp metal object and a cane.
He then took off.
The victim was taken to Lincoln Hospital where he was treated for injuries to his right hand and upper back.
Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-8477 or for Spanish, 1-888-577-4782. Tips can also be sent to the NYPDTips Twitter account or submitted online at NYPDCrimeStoppers.com.