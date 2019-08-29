NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – The NYPD has released new surveillance video of two of three suspects accused of robbing dozens of ride-service drivers, some at knifepoint.
Investigators say the trio has ripped off at least 42 drivers through different ride-share services in the Bronx, Manhattan and Brooklyn.
Once inside the vehicle, they allegedly ask to use the driver’s phone or tablet to confirm their information. While in possession of the phone, police say the suspects access the drivers’ accounts and transfer funds to unknown accounts.
In several incidents, drivers say the suspects removed their phone by threat of force.
The suspects are described as 16 to 25 years old.
Anyone with any information about the robbery spree is asked to call NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or 1-888-57-PISTA (74782) for Spanish. You can also submit a tip via the Crime Stoppers website, by Tweeting @NYPDTips or by texting a tip to 274637 (CRIMES) and then entering TIP577.