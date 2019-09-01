



— Police are looking for two suspects who they say attacked an Orthodox Jewish man in front of a synagogue in Brooklyn

It’s the third attack on Orthodox men in Brooklyn in less than a week, according to police.

It happened in Midwood on Saturday night just as Shabbat, the Jewish Sabbath, was coming to an end, CBS2’s Marc Liverman reports.

Police say the victim, a Hasidic man, was walking home when he saw two men drinking in front of a synagogue near Avenue J and East 15th Street. They say there was some type of verbal dispute.

That’s when one of the men pushed the victim to the ground, took the victim’s belt and started hitting him in the face with it over and over again.

The victim was treated by EMS for cuts to his face and head.

Police say it’s too early to tell if this was a hate crime, but former New York State Assemblyman Dov Hikind tweeted, “A young Jewish man was called a f***ing Jew and then belted over the head with a metal belt buckle!”

Authorities are investigating two other possible hate crimes that happened earlier this week. According to the NYPD, someone hit a rabbi in the face with a heavy paving stone Tuesday morning in Crown Heights, breaking his nose and knocking out two teeth.

On Thursday, police say suspects threw something at an Orthodox Jewish man while he was sitting in traffic. The victim suffered an eye injury. That incident also happened in Crown Heights.

Police say there have been nearly 150 anti-Semitic hate crime complaints in the city so far this year. That’s nearly double the number they saw at this time last year.