NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – There were outbursts of protest Tuesday during a vote in Lower Manhattan over replacing the Rikers Island jail complex with smaller jails around the city.
Protesters chanted “no more jails” and “close Rikers now.”
NYC Planning Commission votes 9-3 to approve borough based jail plan – despite crowd's interruptions. This was the most raucous meeting I think I've ever covered. Next heads to City Council on Thursday for a public hearing @CBSNewYork pic.twitter.com/R6338KXhia
— Andrea Grymes (@AndreaGrymesTV) September 3, 2019
Despite the chants, the City Planning Commission voted to approve the plan that would close Rikers and set up four smaller jails in Queens, Brooklyn, the Bronx and Manhattan.
Supporters say keeping inmates in local neighborhoods is safer, more humane and easier on families.
Some oppose having the large new facilities built in their neighborhoods.
The borough-based jail plan now heads to the City Council for a hearing Thursday.